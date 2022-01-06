Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $6,033,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

