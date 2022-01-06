Fitzgibbon David Acquires 3,000 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Fitzgibbon David purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$300,000.

Shares of TSE:HPS.A opened at C$12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.41 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.35 and a 1-year high of C$12.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.26.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

