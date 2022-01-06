Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “
FSBC stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.
