Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

FSBC stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

