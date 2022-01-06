Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.89. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 26,657 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSI. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

