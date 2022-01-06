FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.67. 26,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 28,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,798,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 479,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,190,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter.

