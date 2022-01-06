Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in December

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FLOOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 625,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Separately, downgraded Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

