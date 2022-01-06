Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $11,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

