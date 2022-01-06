Fluent (FLNT) versus The Competition Financial Review

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fluent to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fluent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fluent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fluent Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Fluent’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -11.71 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.98

Fluent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluent peers beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

