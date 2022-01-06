Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.31

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $756.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.