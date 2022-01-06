Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £180 ($242.55) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($230.29) to £171.90 ($231.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($235.82) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($202.13) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($229.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($235.82) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £164.63 ($221.85).

LON:FLTR opened at £118.35 ($159.48) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,912 ($133.57) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($265.20). The stock has a market cap of £20.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £116 and a 200-day moving average price of £130.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

