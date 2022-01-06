Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $34.93. Flywire shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 1,867 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,829,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,750 shares of company stock worth $17,118,311.

Get Flywire alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.