Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 274.2% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 608,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.