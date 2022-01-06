Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 274.2% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 608,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.