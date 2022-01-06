Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $44.76

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.76, but opened at $42.98. Foot Locker shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 19,516 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

