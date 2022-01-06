Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

FMTX stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $616.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.