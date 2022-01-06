Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $157.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

