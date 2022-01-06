Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$198.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight Capital upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$167.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$31.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Insiders have sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 over the last three months.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

