Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Stake Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,587,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,631,000 after purchasing an additional 298,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLSP stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

