Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

