Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,740,173 shares.The stock last traded at $7.57 and had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get Frontline alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.