FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce $29.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $34.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FSBW opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

