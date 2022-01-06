fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in fuboTV by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $57.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

