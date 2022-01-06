Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FJTSY opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.74. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fujitsu will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

