Function X (FX) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Function X has a market capitalization of $329.04 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,007.46 or 0.99911965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00086327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00877754 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025406 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

