Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 7.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.93 and last traded at $39.02. 43,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,433,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Futu by 22.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $35,417,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Futu by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

