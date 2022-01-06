FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issued By B. Riley

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($14.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($13.34). B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.06 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

NVAX stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $113.51 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average of $195.22.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,408 shares of company stock worth $18,689,758. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

