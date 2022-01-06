FY2021 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 132,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.