Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.29.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

