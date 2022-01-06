GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDIFF stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.