General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of -191.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

