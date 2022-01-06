General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in General Motors were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. General Motors has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

