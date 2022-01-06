Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $73,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.