Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) & Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Financial Comparison

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Quantum-Si and Geospace Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies -14.82% -9.30% -8.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and Geospace Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $94.86 million 1.06 -$14.06 million ($1.06) -7.34

Quantum-Si has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geospace Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quantum-Si beats Geospace Technologies on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment leverage upon existing manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities. The Emerging Markets segment consists of recent acquisition of Quantum. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

