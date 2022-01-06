Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of GEVO opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $884.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.