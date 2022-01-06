Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $942.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 387,850 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,043,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

