Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $942.88 million, a PE ratio of 506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 67,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

