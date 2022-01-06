Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 2,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.91. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

