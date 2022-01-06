Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 448 ($6.04) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.93) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.33) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.66) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 434.75 ($5.86).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 387.60 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £51.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 366.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.02. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 230.05 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

