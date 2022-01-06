Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.31 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.37.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

