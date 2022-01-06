Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a growth of 218.7% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 5,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,514. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95.

