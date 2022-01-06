Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of -0.02.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Globalstar by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

