Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Short Interest Update

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTMEY remained flat at $$66.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Globe Telecom has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $69.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $2.1995 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

