Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 268,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

