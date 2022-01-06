Golar LNG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,835 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,028% compared to the typical volume of 1,355 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

