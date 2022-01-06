Goldcoin Trading Up 34.5% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $20.25 million and approximately $88,485.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00316545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,803,816 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

