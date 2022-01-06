Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0229

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $447.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00316951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000829 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

