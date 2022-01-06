Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of Great Eagle stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Great Eagle has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

