Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) vs. Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 31.82% 12.36% 1.39% Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $252.75 million 3.14 $59.31 million $5.59 10.66 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million 5.53 $1.19 million $0.49 31.12

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Southern Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

