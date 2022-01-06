Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $69.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,201 shares of company stock worth $134,322. 68.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

