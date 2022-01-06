Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

GLJ stock opened at €32.29 ($36.69) on Tuesday. Grenke has a 1-year low of €24.20 ($27.50) and a 1-year high of €43.10 ($48.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.98 and its 200-day moving average is €34.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

Get Grenke alerts:

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.