Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €15.00 to €11.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $11.32. Grifols shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 2,598 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 171,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

